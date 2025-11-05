'Our Job To Tell Customers How To Use AI Tools,' Says Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost

Autodesk's chief executive officer Andrew Anagnost said that the company's main goal is to show their customers how AI tools are to be leveraged by them.

Anagnost in conversation with NDTV Profit said that the company's goal is not as much about developing new AI technology as much as it is figuring out how to find professional uses for them.

He elaborated by saying that the firm looks for processes that can make tasks easier and more automated.

"Our first job is to make it easier, make this task more automated, do it more progressively, We all have the major tools, we ask ourselves what we can do to make this work better," Anagnost said.

The CEO said that the firm was in a great experiment with large AI hyperscalers (cloud service provider for AI) "asking" them to experiment with the tools they've created and figure out what works well for them.

"Our customers don't have time for that. We need to tell them what they're good for and help them do that," Anagnost said.

He reiterated that AI is not a new phenomenon but the advent of large language models such as ChatGPT and Grok have brought awareness about it to the public.

"Public consciousness woke up to what AI can do. People will soon be dissatisfied with what they get out of that, then they're going to build some vertical solutions on top of it and all of a sudden you're going to see it start to take off," Anagnost said.

He also said that the firm's customers are going to get more value from AI tools moving forward.

"Our customers are going to get more return on investment out of the tools. LLMs have been a major paradigm shift for what people understand," Anganost stated.

Autodesk is a multinational software corporation based in California, USA that provides software products and services for fields such as engineering, architecture, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment.