Oracle, Palantir Collaborate To Deliver AI Solutions To Governments, Businesses

Oracle Corp. is partnering with Palantir Technologies Inc. to provide secure cloud and artificial intelligence solutions for businesses and governments.

Oracle’s distributed cloud and AI infrastructure, along with Palantir’s AI and decision acceleration platforms, will help organisations derive value from data in an attempt to increase efficiency and addressing sovereignty requirements, the companies said in a press release.

As part of the agreement, Palantir will move Foundry workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Palantir will also make its Gotham and AI platforms deployable across Oracle’s distributed cloud, including in public cloud regions, OCI Dedicated Regions, Alloy, Government Cloud, Roving Edge and air-gapped regions for defence and intelligence enterprises.

Oracle’s cloud footprint and sovereign AI capabilities will allow more organisations to use Palantir’s platforms for data integration and decision-making. The companies will jointly sell and support cloud and AI services across government and commercial industries.

“By combining the performance, scalability and flexibility of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Palantir’s leading data and AI platforms, we will help our customers win in any industry or environment,” said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle.

Oracle said that in commercial, sovereign and government air-gapped environments, it provides more than 100 cloud services and applications, including generative AI solutions running on AI infrastructure.

Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform enables organisations to leverage large language models in their enterprise networks, private data and core operations. The platform is designed to integrate disconnected data sources, logic assets and systems, Palantir said.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s unique ability to help customers meet their regulatory, performance and security needs will increase our impact and help our global clients gain the full benefits of cloud and AI,” said Josh Harris, executive vice-president, Palantir.