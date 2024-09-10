Oracle, Google Cloud Announce Database Solution To Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Journey

Oracle Corp. and Google Cloud have announced the general availability of Oracle Database@Google Cloud. Enterprise users will now be able to run Oracle’s Exadata Database Service, Autonomous Database and Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in certain Google Cloud data centres.

Enterprises will get access to Oracle Database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud data centres. Customers can run applications on Oracle Linux, which is now supported by the company on Google Cloud. Oracle Linux images can be imported using Google Cloud’s virtual disk image import process.

Within the next 12 months, customers can also expect streamlining of Oracle Linux image provisioning in Google Compute Engine with ready-to-use images. Additionally, by combining generative artificial intelligence capabilities from offerings like Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini foundation models and Oracle Database 23ai, enterprises can leverage their data and gain better insights by operating two clouds as one.

The joint solution will help enterprises create new cloud applications using the Oracle Database or migrate their existing Oracle databases and applications to OCI running in Google Cloud. For example, customers can purchase Oracle Database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments and leverage their existing Oracle license benefits, such as Bring Your Own License and Oracle Support Rewards.

The solution aims to help customers accelerate their journeys to the cloud and simplify management of database applications, such as transaction processing for order management, data warehousing and analytics for supply chain management, and real-time transaction processing in financial services.

“For the first time, the AI and converged database capabilities of Oracle Database 23ai as well as all the automation and tools of Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service are fully integrated with Google Cloud,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This new service combines all of the benefits of OCI database services with Google Cloud services for a seamless multicloud experience, which was unthinkable in the cloud space just a few years ago.”