Oracle Embeds Gen AI Across Technology Stack To Enable Enterprise AI Adoption At Scale

Oracle has announced the general availability of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure generative artificial intelligence service along with new innovations for enterprises to leverage advancements in generative AI.

OCI Generative AI is a managed service that integrates large language models from Cohere and Meta Llama 2 to address various business use cases. The service now includes multilingual capabilities that support over 100 languages, an improved graphics processing unit cluster management experience and flexible fine-tuning options, Oracle said. Enterprises can use the service in Oracle Cloud and on-premises via OCI Dedicated Region.

“Enterprises are keen to harness the capabilities of generative AI for processing relevant data; however, pre-training, fine-tuning or continuous training of LLMs on corporate knowledge can be a time consuming and expensive challenge,” said P Saravanan, vice president, cloud engineering, Oracle India.

“The introduction of OCI Generative AI, a fully managed service accessible via API, streamlines the integration of these versatile language models into various use cases. This innovative offering is significant for Indian organisations dealing with extensive databases, particularly those in financial services, telecommunications, online education and e-commerce sectors,” Saravanan added.

Generative AI Model Customisation

To help organisations address business issues focused on text generation, summarisation and semantic similarity tasks, models from Cohere and Meta Llama 2 will be available in a managed service that can be consumed via application programming interface calls. Oracle said that organisations will also be able to embed generative AI easily and securely into their technology stack.

Enterprises can further refine these models using their own data with retrieval augmented generation techniques, so the models will understand their unique internal operations, the company said.

Now in beta, OCI Generative AI Agents service with a RAG agent combines LLMs and enterprise search built on OCI OpenSearch to provide contextualised results enhanced with enterprise data. This enables users to converse with diverse enterprise data sources through natural language without the need for specialist skills.

Embedding Generative AI Across The Oracle Stack

By integrating generative AI across its portfolio of cloud applications, Oracle will enable businesses to leverage the latest innovations within their processes. The company said it is also embedding generative AI capabilities into its database portfolio. This will allow enterprises to build their own AI-powered applications or create new business solutions.

To help organisations build, train, deploy and manage LLMs with open source libraries, Oracle will also expand the capabilities of OCI Data Science, enabling no-code access to open-source LLMs such as Meta or Mistral AI, the company said.

“Instead of providing a tool kit that requires assembling, we are offering a powerful suite of pre-built generative AI services and features that work together to help customers solve business problems smarter and faster,” said Greg Pavlik, senior vice president, AI and data management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.