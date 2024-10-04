Oracle Announces New AI Features For Pharmacovigilance Teams

Oracle has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered feature in Oracle Argus for automatically translating free text safety case information into 30 languages. With this enhancement, pharmacovigilance teams can remove costly and time-consuming manual translations to process safety cases and support compliance with regulatory reporting requirements and deadlines faster.

Utilising Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Language, which uses machine learning and pretrained, customisable models to automate translations, pharmacovigilance teams can translate the free text data within Oracle Argus at scale. Through text analysis, the system can also quickly learn and identify terms unique to the industry or the needs of a particular provider, such as specific drug names or symptoms.

“Pharmacovigilance teams are under pressure to process safety cases faster and at lower costs while still meeting region-specific regulations,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences.

“After the immense work to collect critical data, translations should not be the element that impedes progress. This solution helps to eliminate barriers to submitting safety data in local languages to regulators so treatments can swiftly reach the market and those patients that need them most,” Verma said.

Built on scalable architecture backed by Oracle’s capabilities in safety, AI and machine learning, Argus automates workflows to help optimise efficiency and regulatory adherence for pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as clinical research organisations.