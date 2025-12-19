Oracle And OpenAI Win Michigan Approval To Power New Data Center

Michigan regulators unanimously approved a request from utility DTE Energy Co. to power a massive data center development planned by Oracle and OpenAI, during a contentious hearing where some members of the public pushed back on the project.

DTE had asked regulators for expedited approval of its plan to power the multi-billion-dollar, 1.4-gigawatt facility in Saline Township. Each of the regulators said Thursday the proposed contracts between the utility and tech firms protected the power grid and regular people.

“They show a net financial benefit to DTE’s other customers,” said Dan Scripps, chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission. He added that the agreements require upfront collateral from the tech companies. “The contract doesn’t assume the customer will stay financially solvent,” he said.

The rapid build-out of data centers in the US has transformed the energy industry, with growing controversy over facilities that can suck up as much electricity as entire cities. The conflict at the hearing Thursday underscores an increasingly hostile environment for data centers in some parts of the US.

The agreement between DTE and Oracle would have the tech firm paying the costs of the more the project. That would also include minimum monthly charges and a termination fee, according to a DTE filing. The developers are helping to finance the project with a roughly $14 billion debt deal, people familiar with the matter previously told Bloomberg News.

DTE and Oracle shares rose slightly and both ended up just under 1% on the day.