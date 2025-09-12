Oppo Unveils F31 Series Specifications Ahead Of India Launch On Sept. 15
The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently confirmed the launch date for its F31 series in India. Ahead of the release, Oppo has now unveiled a dedicated microsite on its India portal, providing insights into several important features of the latest lineup.
The company has revealed the AnTuTu benchmark scores on the overall performance of the F31 series devices. The models will showcase a triple rear camera arrangement housed within a circular camera module.
Oppo’s official microsite for the forthcoming F31 series confirms that the smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. According to the company, the device has achieved a score exceeding 8,90,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. Oppo states that the F31 Pro 5G maintains smooth performance with benchmark scores ranging between 20,000 and 30,000 points while operating at 40°C.
The Oppo F31 series will feature a substantial 7,000 mAh battery and support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This 5G-compatible range is designed with advanced cooling in mind, incorporating a 5,219 mm Vapour Chamber system to help prevent overheating and maintain optimal performance.
The official microsite says the Oppo F31 series will offer robust protection with dust and water resistance ratings of IP69, IP68 and IP66. It also highlights that the devices are designed with a “Damage-proof” 360-degree armour body.
The promotional banner on the microsite displays two phones: one in a gold finish featuring a circular triple rear camera module and another in a blue hue with a squircle-shaped camera cluster. Earlier leaks indicate that the forthcoming Oppo F31 range will comprise three models: the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.
Oppo has officially announced that the F31 series will be launched in India on Sept. 15 at noon.
Leaks indicate that this series will cater to the mid-range segment, with the standard Oppo F31 5G expected to be priced below Rs 20,000. The F31 Pro 5G and F31 Pro+ 5G models are expected to cost under Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.
The base model is rumoured to be available in blue, green and red colour variants.