Oppo Unveils F31 Series Specifications Ahead Of India Launch On Sept. 15

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently confirmed the launch date for its F31 series in India. Ahead of the release, Oppo has now unveiled a dedicated microsite on its India portal, providing insights into several important features of the latest lineup.

The company has revealed the AnTuTu benchmark scores on the overall performance of the F31 series devices. The models will showcase a triple rear camera arrangement housed within a circular camera module.

Oppo’s official microsite for the forthcoming F31 series confirms that the smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. According to the company, the device has achieved a score exceeding 8,90,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. Oppo states that the F31 Pro 5G maintains smooth performance with benchmark scores ranging between 20,000 and 30,000 points while operating at 40°C.

The Oppo F31 series will feature a substantial 7,000 mAh battery and support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This 5G-compatible range is designed with advanced cooling in mind, incorporating a 5,219 mm Vapour Chamber system to help prevent overheating and maintain optimal performance.