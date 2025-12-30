Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini Price Leaked Before India Debut

Oppo is preparing to launch the Reno15 series in India, introducing a fresh addition to the family: the compact Reno15 Pro Mini alongside the standard Reno15 and Reno15 Pro. The company has been building hype recently, highlighting advanced camera capabilities and improved one-handed usability.

Now, a tipster has dropped hints about the pricing of the Reno15 Pro Mini, which could come as a surprise to smartphone lovers.