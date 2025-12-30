Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini Price Leaked Before India Debut
The compact Reno15 Pro Mini will launch alongside the standard Reno15 and Reno15 Pro.
Oppo is preparing to launch the Reno15 series in India, introducing a fresh addition to the family: the compact Reno15 Pro Mini alongside the standard Reno15 and Reno15 Pro. The company has been building hype recently, highlighting advanced camera capabilities and improved one-handed usability.
Now, a tipster has dropped hints about the pricing of the Reno15 Pro Mini, which could come as a surprise to smartphone lovers.
Reno15 Pro Mini Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch
A recent leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests the Reno15 Pro Mini’s box price for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be Rs 64,999. However, as box prices in India typically exceed the final retail price, the actual launch price might settle around Rs 59,999. Additional bank discounts could further reduce the price for buyers.
If accurate, this represents a significant increase for the Oppo Reno lineup. The top variant from last year, the Oppo Reno14 Pro (12GB + 256GB), launched at Rs 49,999 — which will make it a roughly Rs 10,000 hike. While substantial, this aligns with broader industry trends, including rising costs for memory/storage components and price adjustments by smartphone makers.
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini Specs And Features
Oppo has officially detailed some specs for the Reno15 Pro Mini: a 6.32-inch Amoled screen, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, 187 gm weight, and a 7.99 mm profile. A platinum-coated USB-C port for potential added longevity will also be included.
Other expected specs in the Reno15 Pro Mini include the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, an impressive quad-camera array (including a 200MP primary lens, 50MP ultrawide lens, 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP front camera), a decent 6,200mAh battery, which may come paired with 80W fast charging.