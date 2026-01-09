Oppo Reno 15 To OnePlus 15R, 5 Smartphones Below Rs 50,000 In India — And Reason You Should Buy Them

The Oppo Reno 15 comes with a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP front camera with a 100-degree field of view. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a 6,500mAh battery and 6.59-inch Amoled display with high screen-to-body ratio.

Buy it for: Excellent wide-angle selfies and group shots with great background capture.