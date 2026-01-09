Oppo Reno 15 To OnePlus 15R, 5 Smartphones Below Rs 50,000 In India — And Reason You Should Buy Them
The devices offer excellent value with strong performance, cameras, and features worth falling for.
Looking for a smartphone with flagship-grade features but not that price? Here are five standout devices available under Rs 50,000 in India as of early 2026, offering excellent value with strong performance, cameras, and features worth falling for.
Oppo Reno 15 (Starts At Rs 45,999)
The Oppo Reno 15 comes with a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP front camera with a 100-degree field of view. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a 6,500mAh battery and 6.59-inch Amoled display with high screen-to-body ratio.
Buy it for: Excellent wide-angle selfies and group shots with great background capture.
OnePlus 15R (Starts At Rs 47,999)
The OnePlus 15R is driven by the powerful 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor for top-tier efficiency and speed. It features a dual rear camera with a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor (with OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide, along with a 32MP autofocus selfie camera. The device sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display with 165Hz refresh rate and packs OnePlus’s largest-ever 7,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging.
Buy it for: Smooth performance, great battery life, and immersive gaming experience.
Samsung Galaxy A56 (Starts At Rs 40,999)
Key highlights of the Galaxy A56 include the Exynos 1580 processor, a triple camera setup with 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensors, a 12MP front camera, advanced Nightography and low-noise modes, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super Amoled display, 5,000mAh battery, and IP67 dust/water resistance.
Buy it for: Superior low-light photography capabilities.
Google Pixel 9a (Starts At Rs 49,999)
The Pixel 9a runs on Google’s Tensor G4 chip for fluid performance and great device efficiency. It excels in photography with a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, 13MP selfie camera, and AI tools like Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Panorama with Night Sight, and Astrophotography. It is also one of the most affordable devices with Gemini Nano AI features.
Buy it for: Advanced AI enhancements and optimised camera performance.
Realme GT 7 (Starts At Rs 39,999)
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, the Realme GT 7 delivers stable high frame rates for demanding games. It features a huge 7,000mAh battery, a 6.78-inch Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness, and a triple camera system, including a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, plus a 32MP front camera.
Buy it for: Flagship-level gaming performance.