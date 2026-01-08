Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Launching Today — Expected Price In India, Specs, Features

A lot of specs have been confirmed for the series. The Oppo Reno 15 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and pack up to 6,500mAh batteries with support for 80W fast charging. All models run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The flagship Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature an advanced triple rear camera system: a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide. Both Pro variants support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps on all cameras, including the selfie camera.

The standard Oppo Reno 15 will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera.

The lineup boasts a premium build with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, a Glacier Glow glass back panel, HoloFusion design, and robust IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.