Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Tipped; Base Reno 15 Spotted On Geekbench
The Reno 15 series is expected to comprise the Reno 15 Pro, the standard Reno 15, and the new Reno 15 Mini.
Oppo Reno 15 series is reportedly set to debut in India soon. A recent leak indicates the launch timeline for the Reno 15 range, along with some of its features. Additionally, the base Reno 15 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, offering clues about its chipset.
The Reno 15 series is expected to comprise the Reno 15 Pro, the standard Reno 15, and the new Reno 15 Mini. Initially, Oppo was thought to introduce these devices under the monikers Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max, with the base version positioned as a smaller option.
Even though official word on the upcoming series is scant, reports indicate that the lineup will run on MediaTek Dimensity processors and include triple rear camera setups.
Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch In India
In partnership with leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, 91Mobiles has revealed the launch timeline and details about the Oppo Reno 15 lineup. The Oppo Reno 15 series’ launch in India will take place in the last week of December, according to a by 91Mobiles.
Oppo Reno 15 Series Specs And Features
The Oppo Reno 15 series is tipped to be driven by the Dimensity 8450 chipset. An Oppo device bearing the model number PLV110 — believed to be the base Reno 15 — has appeared on the Geekbench benchmark site. According to the listing, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 graphics unit.
Recent leaks have also shed light on the imaging capabilities of the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini. Both models are tipped to have triple camera arrays on the back, led by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 main sensor, paired with 50MP ultrawide and 50MP periscope lenses. They might also feature 50MP front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.
The top-tier variant, likely the Reno 15 Pro, is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch display, while the Reno 15 Mini a 6.32-inch screen, both with 1.5K resolution. The Reno 15 may include a 6.59-inch display.
The devices could also incorporate metal frames and carry IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water protection.