Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Tipped; Base Reno 15 Spotted On Geekbench

Oppo Reno 15 series is reportedly set to debut in India soon. A recent leak indicates the launch timeline for the Reno 15 range, along with some of its features. Additionally, the base Reno 15 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, offering clues about its chipset.

The Reno 15 series is expected to comprise the Reno 15 Pro, the standard Reno 15, and the new Reno 15 Mini. Initially, Oppo was thought to introduce these devices under the monikers Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max, with the base version positioned as a smaller option.

Even though official word on the upcoming series is scant, reports indicate that the lineup will run on MediaTek Dimensity processors and include triple rear camera setups.