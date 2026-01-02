Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Set For Jan. 8 — Confirmed Specs, Features, Privilege Pack For Savings

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini will headline the series with an advanced triple-camera setup on the rear: a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens, and a 50MP ultrawide offering a wide 100-degree field of view. Oppo is promoting its PureTone Technology, which offers balanced and natural colour harmony between subjects and backgrounds.

Both Pro models will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across all cameras — including the front-facing one. Additional video capabilities include electronic and optical image stabilisation (on supported lenses), the option to take photos while filming, and dual-view recording.

The rear camera array on the standard Oppo Reno 15 consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide, paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera on the front.

Display sizes vary across the lineup: the Reno 15 Pro Mini starts with a 6.32-inch Amoled screen, while the standard Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch display and the Reno 15 Pro gets a larger 6.78-inch panel. All displays are expected to feature full-HD+ resolution, with the Pro models delivering higher peak brightness levels.

Promos indicate the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset powering the series, complemented by batteries reaching up to 6,500mAh and supporting 80W fast charging. The phones will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The devices will come with aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Glacier Glow glass back, HoloFusion rear design technology, and top-tier IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.