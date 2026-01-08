Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Launched With 200MP Camera, 6,500mAh Battery — Specs, Features, Price

The Reno 15 Pro stands out with its ultra-slim 1.15 mm bezels on all sides, surrounding a 6.78-inch Amoled display that achieves a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The standard Reno 15 offers a 6.59-inch Amoled display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini delivers flagship-level features in a more portable design, equipped with a 6.32-inch Amoled display featuring slim 1.6 mm bezels and a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio. It has a lightweight build at around 187 gm and 7.99 mm thickness, also with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.

All models in the series support adaptive 120Hz refresh rates, adjusting for smooth performance during intensive tasks while conserving battery during lighter use. The Pro and Pro Mini variants provide peak 3,600 nits brightness, whereas the standard Reno 15 reaches up to 1,200 nits.

The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini are equipped with an advanced triple rear camera array: a 200MP main sensor (the highest ever in a Reno), 50MP telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide. Both support 4K HDR video capture at 60fps in all cameras.

The standard Reno 15 features a triple rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, and 8MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 50MP selfie camera. Oppo's PureTone Technology offers balanced and natural colours in subjects and backgrounds.

Despite its compact make, the Reno 15 Pro Mini boasts a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support.

The entire series features a high-end build, including an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Glacier Glow glass rear panel, HoloFusion design elements for a unique aesthetic, and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

Colour options include Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown for the Reno 15 Pro, Cocoa Brown and Glacier White (with a distinctive three-dimensional ribbon pattern) for the Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue for the standard Reno 15.

In terms of dimensions, the Reno 15 Pro is 7.65 mm thick and weighs about 205 gm. The standard Reno 15 measures 7.77 mm thick in Twilight Blue and Glacier White finishes (7.89 mm in Aurora Blue) and weighs approximately 197 gm.