Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max India Launch Expected In Early 2026: Check Expected Price, Specifications
Oppo’s Reno 15 Pro Max is tipped to launch in China with a 200-megapixel triple camera setup and a 120Hz LTPO display, ahead of its expected India debut early 2026.
Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch the Reno 15 Pro Max as part of its upcoming Reno 15 series in China towards the end of this year. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India in early 2026.
Recent leaks have revealed a few specifications about its display, camera setup and internal specifications.
Display And Design
A report in Gadgets 360, citing tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, stated that the so-called “R15 series super cup” model, which is believed to be the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, could come equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO flat display. The screen is said to offer a 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is also tipped to feature extremely narrow bezels and a metal frame, suggesting a premium build. The handset is likely to support wireless charging as well.
Camera Setup And Imaging
The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max may house a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary sensor. This could be accompanied by a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide lens and another 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN5 periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the device may include a 50-megapixel front camera.
The handset is also expected to come equipped with Oppo’s custom LUMO camera technology to improve image processing capabilities. Reports suggest the camera sensors will be sourced from Samsung.
Performance, Software, Connectivity
Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. The device is said to run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 7, NFC and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Expected Price And Launch Timeline
The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is expected to debut in China before the end of this year, followed by its India launch in early 2026. According to reports, the phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 55,000 in India.