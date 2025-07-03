Oppo Reno 14 India Launch Today: Check Expected Price And Specifications

The Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, while the Oppo Reno 14 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Both phones are available with up to 16 GB of RAM and three storage variants: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.

The devices use Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The Oppo Reno 14 comes with a 6.59-inch OLED display with a pixel resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 6.83-inch flat OLED display.

Displays of both phones have a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The screens are protected by Oppo Crystal Shield Glass.