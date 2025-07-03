Oppo Reno 14 India Launch Today: Check Expected Price And Specifications
The variant of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro launched in China is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.
The Oppo Reno 14 series is set to be launched in India today. It is likely to comprise the Oppo Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 Pro 5G. The phones were launched in China in May. The specifications in India are expected to match those of the Chinese versions.
Oppo Reno 14 Series Expected Specifications
The Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, while the Oppo Reno 14 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Both phones are available with up to 16 GB of RAM and three storage variants: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.
The devices use Android 15-based ColorOS 15.
The Oppo Reno 14 comes with a 6.59-inch OLED display with a pixel resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 6.83-inch flat OLED display.
Displays of both phones have a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The screens are protected by Oppo Crystal Shield Glass.
Oppo Reno 14 is expected to feature a triple camera system with a 50 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 50 MP telephoto camera.
The rear camera system of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is teased to have a quad system. It will include a 50 MP OV50E lens, a 50 MP OV50D sensor, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50 MP ultrawide lens.
Both phones in the Oppo Reno 14 series are expected to come with a 50 MP front camera.
The Oppo Reno 14 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery in China. It supports 80 W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is equipped with a 6,200 mAh battery with support for 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging.
Oppo Reno 14 Series Expected Price
The base model of the Oppo Reno 14 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (about Rs 33,200) in China.
The other configurations include 16 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB and 16 GB + 1 TB.
The starting price for the Oppo Reno 14 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is CNY 3,499 (about Rs 41,500). Other variants of the phone include 12 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB and 16 GB + 1 TB RAM.
Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Livestream
The Oppo Reno 14 series will be launched in India at noon on July 3. You can watch the livestream of the event on the social media handles of Oppo India and its official YouTube channel.