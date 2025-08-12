Oppo K13 Turbo Pro And Realme 15 Pro Comparison: Which Is Better?
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and Realme 15 Pro comparison basis their features, specs, and price.
Oppo has launched its K13 Turbo Pro upper-mid-range smartphone. The K13 Turbo Pro, priced below Rs 40,000, goes up against the likes of Realme 15 Pro, which was released a couple of weeks back.
Let’s compare the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and Realme 15 Pro basis their features, specs, and price.
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Chipset
The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the Realme 15 Pro houses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The former is a higher-tier processor offering better performance.
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Display
The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has a 6.8-inch 1.5K Amoled screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint unlock. The Realme 15 Pro also features a 6.8-inch 4D curve+ Amoled display but has higher refresh rate (144Hz) and brightness (up to 6,500 nits).
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Camera
The K13 Turbo Pro comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Realme 15 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX896 main rear sensor, 50MP wide-angle, and a depth sensor, plus a 50MP front-facing camera, all capable of 4K video recording at 60fps.
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Thickness/Weight
The K13 Turbo Pro is leaner (7.3 mm) than the Realme 15 Pro (7.69 mm) but heavier as well (208 gm vs 187 gm, respectively).
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Battery
Both phones have the same battery capacity and charging: 7,000mAh and 80W fast charging.
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Safety/Protection
The K13 Turbo Pro comes with IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water and dust resistance, while the Realme 15 Pro has a top-tier IP69 rating with Corning Gorilla Glass display protection.
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro AI Features
Both phones have decent AI capabilities. The K13 Turbo Pro comes with Al Editor 2.0, with features such as Al Eraser 2.0, AI Reflection Remover, Al Unblur, and Al Clarity Enhancer. The Realme 15 Pro has AI Party Mode, Al MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Edit Genie among its standout features.
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Vs Realme 15 Pro Price
The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, with 12GB + 256GB costing Rs 39,999. The Realme 15 Pro is priced at Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 33,999 for 8GB + 256GB, Rs 35,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 38,999 for 12GB + 512GB.
The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, despite its higher pricing, boasts an advanced processor with better performance. However, the Realme 15 Pro offers a lower-cost access to premium features and stands out in its camera and display departments.