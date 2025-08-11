Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Launched: Check Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery

Chipset/OS: The Oppo K13 Turbo comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the K13 Turbo Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor based on TSMC’s 4m process, offering 120fps gaming. Both devices run on Android 15-based ColorOS.

Display: Both K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro feature 6.8-inch 1.5K Amoled displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, in-display fingerprint unlock, and Low Blue Light technology.

Design: The smartphones have a neon design and “breathing LEDs,” supporting eight-colour dynamic displays for aesthetics.

Camera: In terms of optics, the K13 Turbo series features an AI-powered 50MP primary camera with OIS and ultra HD nightography, along with 2MP secondary rear camera and 16MP front camera. It also comes with Al Editor 2.0, featuring AI photo editing features like Al Eraser 2.0, Al Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, Al Clarity Enhancer, and more.

Battery: Both models come with a huge 7,000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, plus Bypass Charging feature to directly power the phone system when a charger is connected.

Gaming Features: The devices feature a personal game assistant, ultra-performance Outdoor Mode 2.0, and dual stereo speakers, making gaming more immersive.

Device Cooling: Oppo’s K13 Turbo series comes with a built-in variable-speed centrifugal fan as part of an active cooling mechanism. This system improves airflow throughout the device while reducing power consumption and noise from vibrations. For passive heat management, the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are designed with a large 7,000mm sq vapour chamber and a 19,000mm sq graphite layer.

Safety And Protection: The K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are rated IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 for water and dust resistance. They also come with Splash Touch technology and Glove Mode, all-round armour, and display glass protection.

Colours: The K13 Turbo comes in First Purple, Knight White, and Midnight Maverick colours, while the K13 Turbo Pro is available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colourways.