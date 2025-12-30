Oppo Find X9s’ Dual 200MP Cameras, Massive Battery In Compact Form Tipped Ahead Of 2026 Launch
Oppo is reportedly equipping the Find X9s with two 200MP sensors using Samsung’s HP5 technology.
Oppo is gearing up to expand its Find X9 series in early 2026, with the compact Find X9s emerging as a standout model. Following the recent debut of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, attention has shifted to this smaller variant, which promises flagship-level performance in a more pocket-friendly form factor.
The Find X9s is expected to debut alongside the Find X9 Ultra and possibly a Find X9s+ variant around March 2026. Now, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared details on the key specifications of the Find X9s, building anticipation for what could be a compact but powerful device that will come packed with great optics.
Oppo Find X9s Camera, Display, Battery Tipped
As per Digital Chat Station, the Find X9s will feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with LTPS technology and a sharp 1.5K resolution. It will include an advanced ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Maintaining the series’ design language, the phone is rumoured to have rounded corners and symmetrical bezels, making it ideal for one-handed use.
Camera enthusiasts will be particularly interested in the device. Oppo is reportedly equipping the Find X9s with two 200MP sensors using Samsung’s HP5 technology — one for the primary camera and another for the periscope telephoto. This imaging setup suggests greater detail in photos, especially for zoom shots, rivalling larger flagships. A rear ultrawide lens is also expected.
Oppo Find X9s: Other Expected Specs And Features
Powering the Find X9s will likely be MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500+ chipset, enhancing performance and efficiency. A standout feature is the rumoured 7,000mAh battery, which is impressively large for a compact phone, supported by fast wired and wireless charging. The device is expected to get IP68 or IP69 rating for dust and water protection.
On the software front, the Find X9s should launch with Android 16-based ColorOS 16, offering a feature-rich experience out of the box.