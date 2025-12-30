Oppo Find X9s’ Dual 200MP Cameras, Massive Battery In Compact Form Tipped Ahead Of 2026 Launch

Oppo is gearing up to expand its Find X9 series in early 2026, with the compact Find X9s emerging as a standout model. Following the recent debut of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, attention has shifted to this smaller variant, which promises flagship-level performance in a more pocket-friendly form factor.

The Find X9s is expected to debut alongside the Find X9 Ultra and possibly a Find X9s+ variant around March 2026. Now, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared details on the key specifications of the Find X9s, building anticipation for what could be a compact but powerful device that will come packed with great optics.