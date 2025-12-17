Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack A Battery Larger Than 7,000 mAh

Oppo’s upcoming Find X9 Ultra is in fresh headlines, with a company official hinting at a key upgrade. The flagship smartphone is expected to feature a larger battery than its predecessor, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, suggesting improved battery life.

According to rumours, the Find X9 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch flat OLED display. It is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s chipset. The phone is likely to launch as the third model in the Find X9 series, following the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which were introduced in China in October, Gadgets360 reported.

Oppo executive Zhou Yibao has hinted that the upcoming flagship could pack a battery larger than 7,000 mAh. He revealed this while responding to a user’s question on Weibo. A screenshot of the reply was shared by tipster Whylab.

If true, this would be a big improvement over the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which comes with a 6,100mAh battery. The previous model supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The larger battery could help the Find X9 Ultra deliver longer usage time.