Oppo Find X9 Pro Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect At Today’s Launch
The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are expected to carry the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts.
The Oppo Find X9 series will launch in India today, Nov. 18, at noon IST. The lineup, consisting of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, was first introduced in China and is now making its way to the Indian market. The launch event will be live-streamed across Oppo India’s YouTube channel, official website, and social media platforms.
Oppo had earlier begun offering a limited-time Privilege Pack for just Rs 99, which includes a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus, a free 80W SUPERVOOC charger, and an extended two-year battery warranty — all bundled with the phone at purchase.
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Price In India
According to recent leaks, Oppo Find X9 Pro’s price in India could be Rs 99,999, while the Find X9 could be priced at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Final launch prices may vary though.
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Specs And Features
The Indian variants are expected to carry the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts. Both models are powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
Display-wise, the Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled panel, while the standard Find X9 gets a more compact 6.59-inch 1.5K display. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits, ProXDR technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and full-screen always-on display.
On the camera front, the Find X9 comes with a triple 50MP rear setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The Find X9 Pro steps it up with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP front camera.
Battery capacities are 7,025mAh on the Find X9 and 7,500mAh on the Pro model, both with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Durability is top-tier, with both phones boasting IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, Splash Touch functionality, and SGS drop-resistance certification.