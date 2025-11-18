Oppo Find X9 Pro Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect At Today’s Launch

The Indian variants are expected to carry the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts. Both models are powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Display-wise, the Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled panel, while the standard Find X9 gets a more compact 6.59-inch 1.5K display. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits, ProXDR technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and full-screen always-on display.

On the camera front, the Find X9 comes with a triple 50MP rear setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The Find X9 Pro steps it up with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP front camera.

Battery capacities are 7,025mAh on the Find X9 and 7,500mAh on the Pro model, both with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Durability is top-tier, with both phones boasting IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, Splash Touch functionality, and SGS drop-resistance certification.