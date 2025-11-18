Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 200MP Camera, Hasselblad Imaging Kit Alongside Find X9—Price, Specs, Features
The Find X9 Pro is compatible with a Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit, with an add-on lens and mounting options.
Oppo unveiled the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 in India today via an official live stream. The series had its global premiere in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 29, following its China debut on Oct. 16.
The flagship Find X9 Pro and Find X9 cater to the premium smartphone segment and come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras, cutting-edge features and AI capabilities. Here’s a look at the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro’s price in India, specs, features, and more.
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Price In India
Oppo Find X9’s price in India starts at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration and Rs 84,999 for 16GB + 512GB. The Find X9 Pro’s price is Rs 1,09,000 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The Hasselblad Professional Teleconverter Kit is priced at Rs 29,999.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Fold May Launch In 2026; iPhone 18, 18e, Air 2 In 2027: Mark Gurman
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Specs And Features
The Indian editions mirror the core specs of the Chinese models. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro come powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with configurations reaching up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Both phones run ColorOS 16 atop Android 16.
The Find X9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled display, compared to the slimmer 6.59-inch 1.5K panel on the base Find X9. Each delivers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and come with thinner bezels.
Both phones come with Hasselblad-tuned camera systems. The Find X9 packs a triple 50MP rear camera array (Sony LYT-808 main, LYT-600 telephoto with OIS, and ultrawide with OIS) paired with a 32MP Sony IMX615 front sensor.
The Find X9 Pro elevates it with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide, a high-res 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP selfie shooter. The Find X9 Pro is also compatible with a Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit that transforms the telephoto camera to a 23 cm, add-on lens with two mounting options.
Battery life is robust: 7,025mAh in the Find X9 and an even bigger 7,500mAh cell in the Find X9 Pro — both backed by 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Durability is a strong suit of both phones, earning IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings against dust and water, plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection, Splash Touch, and SGS drop-resistance certification. The Find X9 weighs around 203 gm, while the Find X9 Pro around 224 gm.
The devices come with customisable Snap Key on the side that launches the AI Mind Space, camera, recorder, translate, and more functions.
The Find X9 Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colours, while the Find X9 is available in Space Black and Titanium Grey finishes.