Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 200MP Camera, Hasselblad Imaging Kit Alongside Find X9—Price, Specs, Features

The Indian editions mirror the core specs of the Chinese models. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro come powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with configurations reaching up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Both phones run ColorOS 16 atop Android 16.

The Find X9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled display, compared to the slimmer 6.59-inch 1.5K panel on the base Find X9. Each delivers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and come with thinner bezels.

Both phones come with Hasselblad-tuned camera systems. The Find X9 packs a triple 50MP rear camera array (Sony LYT-808 main, LYT-600 telephoto with OIS, and ultrawide with OIS) paired with a 32MP Sony IMX615 front sensor.

The Find X9 Pro elevates it with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide, a high-res 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP selfie shooter. The Find X9 Pro is also compatible with a Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit that transforms the telephoto camera to a 23 cm, add-on lens with two mounting options.

Battery life is robust: 7,025mAh in the Find X9 and an even bigger 7,500mAh cell in the Find X9 Pro — both backed by 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Durability is a strong suit of both phones, earning IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings against dust and water, plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection, Splash Touch, and SGS drop-resistance certification. The Find X9 weighs around 203 gm, while the Find X9 Pro around 224 gm.

The devices come with customisable Snap Key on the side that launches the AI Mind Space, camera, recorder, translate, and more functions.

The Find X9 Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colours, while the Find X9 is available in Space Black and Titanium Grey finishes.