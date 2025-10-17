Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched — Check Prices, Camera, Battery, Display, Other Specs And Features

Chipset: Both Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Display: The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, while the Find X9 has a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K screen. Both offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The ProXDR displays support HDR Vivid, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and have a full-screen Always-On Display.

Camera: The Find X9’s camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary lens, 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto, 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 32MP front camera. The Find X9 Pro shares the same primary and ultrawide cameras but features a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x digital zoom and a 50MP front camera.

Battery: The Find X9 has a 7,025mAh battery, whereas the Find X9 Pro packs a 7,500mAh cell, both supporting 80W wired fast charging.

IP Rating: Both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity Features: Both phones come with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity features.