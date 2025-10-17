Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched — Check Prices, Camera, Battery, Display, Other Specs And Features
Both smartphones feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras.
Oppo has unveiled the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 at its launch event in China. Both smartphones feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors and run ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, and come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The Oppo Find X9 series will see a global launch on Oct. 28.
Here’s a closer look at Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9’s prices, specs, and features.
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Prices
Oppo Find X9’s prices are CNY 4,399 (around Rs 54,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,699 (around Rs 58,000) for 16GB + 256GB, CNY 4,999 (around Rs 61,700) for 12GB + 512GB, CNY 5,299 (around Rs 65,400) for 16GB + 512GB, and CNY 5,799 (around Rs 71,600) for 16GB + 1TB.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro costs CNY 5,299 (around Rs 65,400) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, with the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 70,300), CNY 5,999 (around Rs 74,100), and CNY 6,699 (around Rs 82,700), respectively.
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Specs And Features
Chipset: Both Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
Display: The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, while the Find X9 has a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K screen. Both offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The ProXDR displays support HDR Vivid, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and have a full-screen Always-On Display.
Camera: The Find X9’s camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary lens, 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto, 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 32MP front camera. The Find X9 Pro shares the same primary and ultrawide cameras but features a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x digital zoom and a 50MP front camera.
Battery: The Find X9 has a 7,025mAh battery, whereas the Find X9 Pro packs a 7,500mAh cell, both supporting 80W wired fast charging.
IP Rating: Both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards for dust and water resistance.
Connectivity Features: Both phones come with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity features.