Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Prices, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know

Chipset And Operating System: The Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are both driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The devices run on Oppo’s ColorOS 16 skin, which is based on Android 16. Both phones come with five OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Display: The Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO panel, while the standard Find X9 uses a more compact 6.59-inch 1.5K screen. Both deliver a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Their ProXDR displays support HDR Vivid, HDR10+, full-screen always-on display, and Dolby Vision.

Camera: The Find X9 is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. The Find X9 Pro boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide, 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The Find X9 houses a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro steps up to a 7,500mAh cell. Both support 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Safety And Protection: Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for robust dust and water resistance. Their displays get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and come with Splash Touch and SGS Drop Resistance certification as well.

Connectivity: Each model comes with Bluetooth, AI LinkBoost, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports.

Colours: The Find X9 comes in Space Black, Velvet Red, and Titanium Grey colourways, while the Find X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.