Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launching In India Today — Check Expected Specs And Features
The phones are anticipated to mirror the specs of their Chinese versions.
After making its debut in China, the Oppo Find X9 series is poised for its global rollout, including India, today. The lineup will feature two models: the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.
The launch event is scheduled for 4 p.m. CET (8:30 p.m. IST) in Barcelona, Spain. Oppo will also introduce its Android 16-based ColorOS 16 software for international markets. The phones are anticipated to mirror the specs of their Chinese versions, driven by MediaTek’s latest chipset and camera systems fine-tuned by Hasselblad.
Here’s what to expect in Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro with regard to specs and features.
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Specs And Features
Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, both the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 support configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
The Find X9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO panel, compared to the more compact 6.59-inch 1.5K display on the Find X9. Each model delivers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The Pro model’s XDR screens additionally handle HDR Vivid, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision formats and features a full-screen Always-On Display.
On the Find X9, the rear camera array consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP selfie camera. The Find X9 Pro retains the identical main and ultrawide sensors but upgrades to a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x digital zoom capability, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera.
There is a 7,025mAh battery in the Find X9 and a larger 7,500mAh cell in the Find X9 Pro, with both enabling 80W wired super-fast charging. Both phones achieve robust protection with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.
Connectivity options on both devices include 5G and 4G LTE networks, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS navigation, and a USB Type-C port.