Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launching In India Today — Check Expected Specs And Features

After making its debut in China, the Oppo Find X9 series is poised for its global rollout, including India, today. The lineup will feature two models: the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

The launch event is scheduled for 4 p.m. CET (8:30 p.m. IST) in Barcelona, Spain. Oppo will also introduce its Android 16-based ColorOS 16 software for international markets. The phones are anticipated to mirror the specs of their Chinese versions, driven by MediaTek’s latest chipset and camera systems fine-tuned by Hasselblad.

Here’s what to expect in Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro with regard to specs and features.