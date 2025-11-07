Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launch In India Set For Nov. 18 — Check Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features
The Oppo Find X9 lineup is set to debut in India towards the end of this month, with the company now confirming the official release date. The series is anticipated to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro variants, both of which were previously unveiled in China.
Through a post on X (earlier Twitter), Oppo revealed that the forthcoming Find X9 series will hit the Indian market on Nov. 18 at noon IST. Oppo has organised a live event for the Indian rollout, which will be broadcast on its social media platforms, the Oppo India site, and the brand’s YouTube channel.
Oppo has also introduced a Privilege Pack for the Find X9 Series, available for Rs 99. It offers perks like a Rs 1,000 exchange voucher, a complimentary SUPERVOOC 80W charger, and a two-year battery warranty, delivered with the Find X9 series device.
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Specs And Features
Most of the specs of the Oppo Find X9 series in India are expected to mirror those of the Chinese models. In China, both the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, supporting up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. They operate on ColorOS 16 interface, which is based on Android 16.
The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, whereas the regular Find X9 has a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K panel. Both offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. Their ProXDR screens are compatible with HDR Vivid, HDR10+, full-screen always-on functionality, and Dolby Vision.
The Find X9 includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera. The Find X9 Pro upgrades to a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide, 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP selfie camera.
The Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro features a larger 7,500mAh cell. Both are compatible with 80W wired quick charging and 50W wireless charging.
The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for strong resistance to dust and water. Their screens are shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and include Splash Touch along with SGS Drop Resistance certification.