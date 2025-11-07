Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launch In India Set For Nov. 18 — Check Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features

The Oppo Find X9 lineup is set to debut in India towards the end of this month, with the company now confirming the official release date. The series is anticipated to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro variants, both of which were previously unveiled in China.

Through a post on X (earlier Twitter), Oppo revealed that the forthcoming Find X9 series will hit the Indian market on Nov. 18 at noon IST. Oppo has organised a live event for the Indian rollout, which will be broadcast on its social media platforms, the Oppo India site, and the brand’s YouTube channel.

Oppo has also introduced a Privilege Pack for the Find X9 Series, available for Rs 99. It offers perks like a Rs 1,000 exchange voucher, a complimentary SUPERVOOC 80W charger, and a two-year battery warranty, delivered with the Find X9 series device.