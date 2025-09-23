Oppo Find X9 And Vivo X300 Flagships To Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Can It Beat Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?
The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with advanced AI and GPU capabilities, is set to debut in the Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300 series.
MediaTek launched its Dimensity 9500 chipset on Sept. 22, featuring the ninth-generation NPU 990 designed to enhance on-device AI performance. The new chipset will power the upcoming flagship smartphones, Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300. Both are slated to launch next month, with the Vivo X300 confirmed for Oct. 13. These devices promise top-tier performance and advanced AI capabilities.
The Dimensity 9500 is built on an octa-core architecture, comprising a 4.21GHz prime core, three high-performance cores at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.70GHz. It supports four-lane UFS 4.1 storage for faster data access and smoother multitasking.
MediaTek asserts that the new chipset provides up to 32% improved single-core and 17% greater multi-core performance than the previous one, the Dimensity 9400.
Improved GPU And Gaming Performance
The Dimensity 9500 is powered by the Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, with up to 33% higher peak performance and 42% increased power efficiency compared to earlier generations. The chipset is capable of 120FPS ray tracing and gaming capabilities in Unreal Engine 5.5 and 5.6, such as Nanite and MegaLights, which deliver higher visual fidelity for gamers on mobile devices.
AI And Imaging
MediaTek's ninth-generation NPU 990 houses the Generative AI Engine 2.0, which can perform BitNet 1.58-bit large model processing. This enables 100% faster outputs for 3B-parameter LLMs, 128K-token long text processing, and 4K image creation while lowering power consumption by as much as 56%. In the imaging department, the Imagiq 1190 ISP enables up to 200-megapixel photography, 4K 60fps portrait video recording, and RAW-domain pre-processing, ideal for flagship-grade photography.
Launch Plans For Vivo And Oppo Phones
The Oppo Find X9 series and Vivo X300 series are among the first to be confirmed carrying the chipset. The two models are being positioned to take on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the high-end Android market.