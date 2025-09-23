Oppo Find X9 And Vivo X300 Flagships To Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Can It Beat Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?

MediaTek launched its Dimensity 9500 chipset on Sept. 22, featuring the ninth-generation NPU 990 designed to enhance on-device AI performance. The new chipset will power the upcoming flagship smartphones, Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300. Both are slated to launch next month, with the Vivo X300 confirmed for Oct. 13. These devices promise top-tier performance and advanced AI capabilities.

The Dimensity 9500 is built on an octa-core architecture, comprising a 4.21GHz prime core, three high-performance cores at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.70GHz. It supports four-lane UFS 4.1 storage for faster data access and smoother multitasking.

MediaTek asserts that the new chipset provides up to 32% improved single-core and 17% greater multi-core performance than the previous one, the Dimensity 9400.