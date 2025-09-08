Oppo F31 Series To Arrive in India On Sept. 15: Expected Price, Key Specifications
The Oppo F31 series will reportedly launch with IP66, IP68 and IP69 certifications.
Oppo is preparing to unveil its F31 series in India next week. The smartphone maker revealed the launch date for its latest series on Monday.
The Oppo F31 series will be released in India on Sept. 15 at noon. Reports indicate that the new lineup will include three models: the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.
The advertisements and teasers for all three devices highlight the tagline 'Durable Champion', hinting that durability will be a key focus for this series.
It will reportedly be a mid-range option. This new series will follow on from the Oppo F29 lineup, which was released in March earlier this year.
Something smooth is coming your way! The all-new #OPPOF31Series5G is launching on 15th Sept, 12 PM IST. Stay tuned for #SmoothAndPowerful performance like never before. For details, Search âOPPO F31 Seriesâ pic.twitter.com/hXe2ahfRco— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 7, 2025
Expected Price, Features
Reports suggest that the Oppo F31 5G could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India, making it a more affordable option compared to its predecessor. The earlier Oppo F29 model started at Rs 23,999 for the base configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The Oppo F31 Pro 5G is rumoured to be priced below Rs 30,000, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G could come in below Rs 35,000. This pricing aligns closely with the Oppo F29 Pro 5G, which launched at Rs 29,999. It is worth noting that the previous generation did not include a Pro Plus variant.
The Oppo F31 series will reportedly launch with IP66, IP68 and IP69 certifications. All three models are expected to feature a 50 MP primary rear camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the series may offer a 32 MP front-facing camera.
The smartphone series is expected to feature a sizable 7,000 mAh battery.
The standard Oppo F31 5G is expected to be equipped with a square-shaped camera setup featuring rounded edges, positioned at the top-left of the rear panel. It is likely to be available in three colour options: Blue, Green and Red.
The Oppo F31 Pro 5G is likely to sport a centrally positioned squircle-shaped camera module on the back, with expected colour options of Gold and Grey. At the top of the range, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G could feature a centrally placed circular camera system and may be offered in Blue, Pink and White finishes.