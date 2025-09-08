Oppo F31 Series To Arrive in India On Sept. 15: Expected Price, Key Specifications

Oppo is preparing to unveil its F31 series in India next week. The smartphone maker revealed the launch date for its latest series on Monday.

The Oppo F31 series will be released in India on Sept. 15 at noon. Reports indicate that the new lineup will include three models: the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.

The advertisements and teasers for all three devices highlight the tagline 'Durable Champion', hinting that durability will be a key focus for this series.

It will reportedly be a mid-range option. This new series will follow on from the Oppo F29 lineup, which was released in March earlier this year.