Oppo F31 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked, Expected To Feature 7,000 mAh Battery

The Oppo F31 series is expected to make its India debut next month. According to a tipster, the phones are expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity processors.

According to a leak shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, Oppo may launch the F31 series in India on Sept. 12 or Sept. 14. A quick recap, the F29 lineup was introduced in the country on March 20. This time, buyers might see three options: the standard F31, the F31 Pro and a top‑end F31 Pro+.