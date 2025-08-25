Oppo F31 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked, Expected To Feature 7,000 mAh Battery
The Oppo F31 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor.
The Oppo F31 series is expected to make its India debut next month. According to a tipster, the phones are expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity processors.
According to a leak shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, Oppo may launch the F31 series in India on Sept. 12 or Sept. 14. A quick recap, the F29 lineup was introduced in the country on March 20. This time, buyers might see three options: the standard F31, the F31 Pro and a top‑end F31 Pro+.
Oppo F31 specifications
ð³ MediaTek Dimensity 6300
ð 7000 mAh battery
â¡ 80 watt charging
Oppo F31 Pro specs
ð³ MediaTek Dimensity 7300
ð 7000 mAh battery
â¡ 80 watt charging
Expected launch date: September 12 or 14.
The upcoming Oppo F31 could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, whereas the Pro version might step up to a Dimensity 7300. Both smartphones in the series are rumoured to include massive 7,000 mAh batteries, paired with support for 80 W wired fast charging.
Leaks indicate that Oppo’s F31 series won’t differ much from the F29 line when it comes to cameras or chipsets. However, the bigger shift could be in how sturdy the phones are.
For reference, the current F29 models feature an aluminium alloy motherboard shield, designed with diamond‑cut edges and shock‑absorbing airbags for better resistance in case of drops.
Users can also look forward to stronger connectivity, with major upgrades rumoured in signal handling. For comparison, the F29 came with Oppo’s Hunter Antenna setup, which claimed better reception and automatic switching to keep calls from dropping.
Back in March, Oppo introduced the F29 lineup in India, which included the F29 and F29 Pro. Each phone sports a 6.7‑inch full‑HD+ AMOLED display and carries a 50 MP primary camera at the back. The main difference lies inside: the regular version is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, whereas the Pro edition uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy processor.