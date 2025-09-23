Oppo A6 Pro Price, Battery, Chipset, Camera, Other Specs And Features — All You Need To Know

Powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the Oppo A6 Pro also comes with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It features dual nano SIM support and operates on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin.

The Oppo A6 Pro has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display (1,080×2,372 pixels) boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

The Oppo A6 Pro comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera, alongside a 2MP monochrome camera, with the rear camera allowing for digital zoom up to 10x. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone features a big 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, with Oppo claiming it can provide as much as 23 hours of video playback on one charge. The Black Jade variant has a thickness of 7.96mm and weighs 191 gm.

The Oppo A6 Pro is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for resistance to dust and water, and comes with military-grade shock resistance and SGS certification for high-temperature conditions. For effective thermal management, it features a vapour chamber measuring 4300 sq mm.

The phone comes in three colour options: Black Jade, Flowing Water Gold, and Rising to the Top (translated from Chinese).