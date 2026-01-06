Oppo A6 Pro 5G Price In India, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — Everything About The New Mid-Ranger
Oppo has introduced the A6 Pro 5G in India, adding a new mid-range option to its A-series lineup. The device stands out with its enormous 7,000mAh battery, along with support for 80W fast charging. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes in two storage variants.
Here’s a detailed look at Oppo A6 Pro 5G’s price in India, specs, and features.
Oppo A6 Pro Price In India, Offers, And Availability
Oppo A6 Pro 5G’s price in India is Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Launch offers include up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards (such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank).
It is sold via the Oppo India website, with potential expansion to other retailers.
Oppo A6 Pro Specs And Features
Under the hood of the Oppo A6 Pro, the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset is paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
The A6 Pro sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and max brightness of up to 1,125 nits. It boasts a top-tier IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance.
On the camera front, the A6 Pro includes a dual rear setup: a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, 76-degree FOV) and a 2MP monochrome sensor (f/2.4, 89-degree FOV). The front camera is 16MP (f/2.4) for selfies and calls. Rear cameras support video recording up to 1080p at 60fps.
The powerful 7,000mAh battery of the A6 Pro supports 80W fast charging, reaching full capacity in about 64 minutes, as claimed by Oppo. The phone measures 8.6 mm in thickness and weighs around 216 gm.
The device supports dual SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and proximity and ambient light sensors, among others.
The Oppo A6 Pro comes in Aurora Gold and Cappuccino Brown colourways.