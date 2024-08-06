Operational Technology Security Now A Top Priority For CIOs

Operational technology security has become a mandatory focus for organisations, and chief information officers are increasingly aware that their largest vulnerabilities are within their operational infrastructure. Around 89% of CIOs cite cybersecurity compliance as very or extremely important, according to the State of Industrial Networking report by Cisco Inc.

CIOs are also preparing for an artificial intelligence-driven industrial future, with 48% of respondents viewing AI as the most significant technological impact on industrial networking in the next five years. AI will be a spending priority for automating tasks, enhancing network performance and providing predictive insights.

Industrial networks are increasingly connected and OT networks are converging with enterprise IT, creating a complex environment vulnerable to cyberattacks. Legacy systems and assets, an expanding attack surface and an overstretched workforce are exacerbating the problem.

The report—based on a survey of more than 1,000 industry professionals across 20 industry sectors —reflects the global need for robust security solutions designed for industrial environments.