Operational Technology Security Now A Top Priority For CIOs
The report—based on a survey of more than 1,000 industry professionals across 20 industry sectors —reflects the global need for robust security solutions designed for industrial environments.
Operational technology security has become a mandatory focus for organisations, and chief information officers are increasingly aware that their largest vulnerabilities are within their operational infrastructure. Around 89% of CIOs cite cybersecurity compliance as very or extremely important, according to the State of Industrial Networking report by Cisco Inc.
CIOs are also preparing for an artificial intelligence-driven industrial future, with 48% of respondents viewing AI as the most significant technological impact on industrial networking in the next five years. AI will be a spending priority for automating tasks, enhancing network performance and providing predictive insights.
Industrial networks are increasingly connected and OT networks are converging with enterprise IT, creating a complex environment vulnerable to cyberattacks. Legacy systems and assets, an expanding attack surface and an overstretched workforce are exacerbating the problem.
Key Insights
Prioritise Cybersecurity In OT Plans: Organisations that fail to prioritise cybersecurity considerations in their industrial networking strategy will find energy, time and money absorbed in mitigating against attacks—resources which could be otherwise spent in designing OT as a platform for growth.
Encourage IT/OT Collaboration: OT and IT can no longer work in isolation as their skills and domains increasingly overlap. A combination of human and organisational factors, alongside unified technological solutions, will be required to optimise and protect data and assets.
Harness AI For Competitive Advantage: Innovative OT leaders are using AI to differentiate their firms and deliver higher quality products faster. Organisations that don't update their industrial networking infrastructure for AI to optimise efficiency, harness data, support employees and defend against cyberattacks will struggle to compete, the report noted.
Notable Statistics
Below are some additional statistics from the report:
92% of executive leaders see value in a unified cybersecurity solution.
41% of firms report OT and IT teams working independently, emphasising the need for improved collaboration.
49% of respondents expect AI to improve network management across IT and OT.
63% of respondents have increased spending on industrial infrastructure in the past year.
“Operational technology, and specifically the network supporting industrial operations, has become a key differentiator for organisations globally,” said Vikas Butaney, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Networking - SD-WAN, Multicloud and Industrial IoT. “This research spotlights how IT and OT leaders recognise that strengthening their OT security posture is critical to drive business resiliency, improve efficiencies and prepare for the next wave of innovation with AI.”