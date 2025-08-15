OpenAI’s Sam Altman Expects To Spend ‘Trillions’ On Infrastructure

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman wants to spend trillions of dollars over time on the infrastructure required to develop and run artificial intelligence services. He just needs to figure out a way to raise that kind of money.

“You should expect OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars” on data center construction in the “not very distant future,” Altman told a group of reporters on Thursday. “And you should expect a bunch of economists to wring their hands and say, ‘This is so crazy, it’s so reckless, and whatever. And we’ll just be like, ‘You know what? Let us do our thing.’”

Altman said the startup is devising a novel way to bankroll that outlay. “I suspect we can design a very interesting new kind of financial instrument for finance and compute that the world has not yet figured it out,” he said. “We’re working on it.”

In January, Altman joined SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son and Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison at the White House to announce a $500 billion, four-year infrastructure venture called Stargate. Still, Altman envisions spending far more than Stargate now entails.