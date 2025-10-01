OpenAI's New Social App Sora Allows You To Add Friends To Videos—How To Use
The app is expected to compete with Instagram and TikTok.
OpenAI has unveiled Sora 2, a tool for generating video and audio. It follows last year’s Sora model. In addition to this release, the company unveiled a companion social application named Sora, enabling users to create and share videos featuring themselves and their acquaintances through an algorithm-driven feed similar to TikTok.
Sora 2 demonstrates a significant improvement in adhering to the laws of physics, resulting in videos that feel far more authentic. OpenAI’s demonstrations include scenes such as beach volleyball matches, skateboarding stunts, gymnastics performances, and diving board cannonball jumps, showcasing the model’s enhanced realism.
“Prior video models are overoptimistic—they will morph objects and deform reality to successfully execute upon a text prompt. For example, if a basketball player misses a shot, the ball may spontaneously teleport to the hoop. In Sora 2, if a basketball player misses a shot, it will rebound off the backboard,” OpenAI said in a blog post.
The Sora app for iOS is now available to download, with its initial launch targeting users in the United States and Canada. OpenAI plans to broaden access to other countries soon.
Although the Sora social platform currently operates on an invite-only basis, ChatGPT Pro subscribers will have the opportunity to use the premium Sora 2 Pro model without needing an invitation.
How To Use Sora
The Sora app offers a 'cameos' feature that lets users place themselves in any video generated on the platform. To set this up, users must record a brief video with accompanying audio once. It verifies their identity and captures their appearance accurately.
This feature enables users to share their “cameos” with friends, granting them permission to include their likeness in videos they create. It also supports videos featuring multiple people together. This allows collaborators to appear side by side.
“We think a social app built around this ‘cameos’ feature is the best way to experience the magic of Sora 2,” OpenAI wrote.
“With cameos, you are in control of your likeness end-to-end with Sora. Only you decide who can use your cameo, and you can revoke access or remove any video that includes it at any time. Videos containing cameos of you, including drafts created by other people, are viewable by you at any time,” it added.
Once videos are created, users can share them within the Sora app’s feed. This appears to resemble platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, or other short-form video streams.