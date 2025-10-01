OpenAI's New Social App Sora Allows You To Add Friends To Videos—How To Use

The Sora app offers a 'cameos' feature that lets users place themselves in any video generated on the platform. To set this up, users must record a brief video with accompanying audio once. It verifies their identity and captures their appearance accurately.

This feature enables users to share their “cameos” with friends, granting them permission to include their likeness in videos they create. It also supports videos featuring multiple people together. This allows collaborators to appear side by side.

“We think a social app built around this ‘cameos’ feature is the best way to experience the magic of Sora 2,” OpenAI wrote.

“With cameos, you are in control of your likeness end-to-end with Sora. Only you decide who can use your cameo, and you can revoke access or remove any video that includes it at any time. Videos containing cameos of you, including drafts created by other people, are viewable by you at any time,” it added.

Once videos are created, users can share them within the Sora app’s feed. This appears to resemble platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, or other short-form video streams.