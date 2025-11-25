OpenAI’s First AI-Powered Hardware Prototype Expected By 2027: Sam Altman, Jony Ive Share New Details
The device is expected to offer a new way of interacting with AI. Details about its design and abilities have been kept under wraps, but the device is likely to be released by 2027.
OpenAI’s first AI-powered hardware device could arrive in “less than” two years, CEO Sam Altman and former Apple designer Jony Ive have confirmed in an interview. The first prototype of the new AI hardware device has been finalised, the duo revealed in an interview on Monday.
At the Emerson Collective Demo Day, Altman and Ive discussed their work on “io,” a startup acquired by OpenAI for $6.5 billion in equity. During the interview, hosted by Laurene Powell Jobs, Altman said the product could launch in less than two years, while Ive added that the prototype is real and already taking shape.
When asked if the product could be available in the market in the next five years, Ive said it would be “sooner” than that. He then went on to confirm that the expected timeline is “less than two years.”
The device is expected to offer a new way of interacting with AI. Details about its design and abilities remain a secret, but it's clear now that it may be released in 2027. Its launch could heavily influence the smartphone industry.
During the conversation, Altman described the current prototype as “simple, beautiful, and playful,” without sharing specific details. He added that an earlier version was exciting, but lacked the appeal of something he’d want to physically interact with.
According to him, the new design achieves that sense of curiosity and desire, making it more engaging and approachable.
Altman insisted that the new design “got there all of a sudden.” This isn’t the first mention of a prototype from Altman. Earlier in 2025, Altman said he had been able to “live with it” at home, according to Apple Insider.
Commenting on the design philosophy, Ive said that he favours hardware that feels “almost naive in its simplicity.” The former Apple designer added that he hopes the device will be used “almost carelessly,” seamlessly integrating into daily life.
“I love solutions that teeter on the peering, almost naive, in their simplicity. And, I also love incredibly intelligent, sophisticated products that you want to touch...and you want to use almost carelessly, that you will use them almost without thought, that's just tools,” he explained.