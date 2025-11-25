OpenAI’s First AI-Powered Hardware Prototype Expected By 2027: Sam Altman, Jony Ive Share New Details

OpenAI’s first AI-powered hardware device could arrive in “less than” two years, CEO Sam Altman and former Apple designer Jony Ive have confirmed in an interview. The first prototype of the new AI hardware device has been finalised, the duo revealed in an interview on Monday.

At the Emerson Collective Demo Day, Altman and Ive discussed their work on “io,” a startup acquired by OpenAI for $6.5 billion in equity. During the interview, hosted by Laurene Powell Jobs, Altman said the product could launch in less than two years, while Ive added that the prototype is real and already taking shape.

When asked if the product could be available in the market in the next five years, Ive said it would be “sooner” than that. He then went on to confirm that the expected timeline is “less than two years.”

The device is expected to offer a new way of interacting with AI. Details about its design and abilities remain a secret, but it's clear now that it may be released in 2027. Its launch could heavily influence the smartphone industry.