OpenAI’s ChatGPT Personalities Are Now Powered By Latest GPT-5.1 Model In India: Report

For reference, the eight available personalities are: Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical. Notably, these presets were expanded and refined after OpenAI faced criticism for initially retiring the GPT-4o model.

Users now have started noticing the new pop-up on the ChatGPT web interface: “Try a new personality for ChatGPT.” The pop-up offers a brief explanation as well, described as: “Adjust the style and tone of how ChatGPT responds to you. This doesn't impact ChatGPT's capabilities. You can change this anytime in Settings.”

The personalities feature lets users instantly switch the tone and style of interaction. Instead of writing long custom prompts, users can simply select a preset, and because it’s natively built into ChatGPT, the chosen personality stays consistent throughout long chats and even across new conversations.