OpenAI's ChatGPT Personalities Are Now Powered By Latest GPT-5.1 Model In India: Report
Users have reportedly seen a pop-up on the ChatGPT web homepage informing them that they can now pick and choose from eight distinct personality types.

10 Dec 2025, 01:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
OpenAI has now brought enhanced ChatGPT personalities to users in India powered by the GPT-5.1 model. (Source: Pexels)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

OpenAI has now brought enhanced ChatGPT personalities to users in India. The personalities feature originally launched earlier this year, but it has been significantly enhanced alongside the recent rollout of the GPT-5.1 AI model.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, numerous Indian users have reportedly seen a pop-up on the ChatGPT web homepage informing them that they can now pick and choose from eight distinct personality types to customise the chatbot’s responses. 

GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities Launched In India

For reference, the eight available personalities are: Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical. Notably, these presets were expanded and refined after OpenAI faced criticism for initially retiring the GPT-4o model.

Users now have started noticing the new pop-up on the ChatGPT web interface: “Try a new personality for ChatGPT.” The pop-up offers a brief explanation as well, described as: “Adjust the style and tone of how ChatGPT responds to you. This doesn't impact ChatGPT's capabilities. You can change this anytime in Settings.”

The personalities feature lets users instantly switch the tone and style of interaction. Instead of writing long custom prompts, users can simply select a preset, and because it’s natively built into ChatGPT, the chosen personality stays consistent throughout long chats and even across new conversations.

