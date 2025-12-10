OpenAI's ChatGPT Now Lets Users Edit Images With Photoshop

ChatGPT users can now access Photoshop and other creativity software from Adobe Inc. directly within the chatbot, as OpenAI works to bring more third-party apps into its flagship product.

As part of the integration, announced on Wednesday, ChatGPT users will be able to adjust images — with some limitations — using Photoshop. They can also create event invitations and other graphics with Adobe Express and edit PDFs with Acrobat. Adobe’s tools are free to use in ChatGPT and do not require the user to leave the chatbot.

OpenAI introduced app integrations for ChatGPT in October with the goal of turning the chatbot into a gateway for digital services. Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Inc. and Adobe rival Figma Inc. were among the first companies to sign on. For Adobe, and other software makers, the move offers the promise of getting its products in front of ChatGPT’s more than 800 million weekly users.

Adobe said it aims to provide a mix of features that will be most helpful to people who are new to its services. If the user needs more functionality than what’s made available in ChatGPT, they can jump from the chatbot to any of Adobe’s dedicated apps.

As an example, the version of Photoshop in ChatGPT can adjust parameters like brightness, contrast and vibrance, as well as apply stylish effects. Users can also edit specific sections of an image, such as blurring or removing the background. But the ChatGPT experience lacks signature capabilities like Generative Fill, which can rid images of distracting elements.

With the ChatGPT version of Express, users can craft event invitations or posters — and animate their creations to make them more engaging. Meanwhile, users can tap Acrobat in ChatGPT to extract text from files and convert documents to PDFs, among other features.

The Adobe features can be accessed on the web and iOS versions of ChatGPT. Express for ChatGPT is available on Android at launch, with support for Photoshop and Acrobat due soon. Adobe said it’s working with OpenAI to bring its ChatGPT apps to the UK and Europe in the near future.

Adobe is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. The company aims to convince investors that it’s on the right path as generative AI transforms its core market of media creation.