OpenAI Resolves ChatGPT Issues After Massive Outage

ChatGPT the artificial intelligence chatbot by OpenAI was restored after the platform faced a brief outage that affected users during early Saturday.

The AI platform was down for 30 minutes, according to OpenAI's chief executive officer Sam Altman. "We are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us," he said in a post on X.

Downdetector, which tracks real-time outages, reported a spike in user issues related to the functioning of ChatGPT at around 5:30 a.m. IST, affecting over 19,403 users.

OpenAI later said that it was "aware of issue resulting in ChatGPT being unavailable" and was investigating and working to restore the network, according to Bloomberg.

"Issues with ChatGPT have now been resolved," OpenAI said in a statement on its website.