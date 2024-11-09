OpenAI Resolves ChatGPT Issues After Massive Outage
The AI platform was down for 30 minutes, according to OpenAI's chief executive officer Sam Altman.
ChatGPT the artificial intelligence chatbot by OpenAI was restored after the platform faced a brief outage that affected users during early Saturday.
The AI platform was down for 30 minutes, according to OpenAI's chief executive officer Sam Altman. "We are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us," he said in a post on X.
Downdetector, which tracks real-time outages, reported a spike in user issues related to the functioning of ChatGPT at around 5:30 a.m. IST, affecting over 19,403 users.
OpenAI later said that it was "aware of issue resulting in ChatGPT being unavailable" and was investigating and working to restore the network, according to Bloomberg.
"Issues with ChatGPT have now been resolved," OpenAI said in a statement on its website.
The platform also faced a similar issue on June 4 this year and was down for many users worldwide. "ChatGPT is unavailable for some users," read a message on OpenAI's status page.
Meanwhile, Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., shed light on the burgeoning advancements beneath the surface of the artificial intelligence landscape.
While current applications such as ChatGPT and image generators represent the "tip of the iceberg," the true potential of AI lies in the expansive, transformative technologies that are quietly evolving below the surface, he said.
Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, it has attracted 250 million weekly active users, according to Reuters. OpenAI's valuation has rose to $157 billion from $14 billion in 2021, while its revenues have increased to $3.6 billion from nothing, far surpassing Altman's initial estimates, the report said.