OpenAI Releases Latest Model OpenAI o1, Confirms Existence of 'Strawberry'

OpenAI has released a preview of its latest model, OpenAI o1, finally confirming the existence of the rumoured 'Strawberry'.

o1-preview is the first in a new family of artificial intelligence models that OpenAI is developing, according to the company's press release.

The new model is designed to "spend more time thinking before they respond," similar to human thought processing and rationalisation. It is capable of performing at the same levels as PhD students, on challenging benchmark tests in physics, chemistry and biology, OpenAI said.

For example, GPT-4o can solve 13% of International Mathematics Olympiad problems correctly, while o1-preview can solve 83%.

OpenAI's newest model caters to those working in scientific fields like math, coding, and physics. If true, and if o1 can truly enhance the productivity of such fields, it can prove to be a game changer for researchers across disciplines.