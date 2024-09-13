OpenAI Releases Latest Model OpenAI o1, Confirms Existence of 'Strawberry'
The new model is designed to 'spend more time thinking before they respond', the company said.
OpenAI has released a preview of its latest model, OpenAI o1, finally confirming the existence of the rumoured 'Strawberry'.
o1-preview is the first in a new family of artificial intelligence models that OpenAI is developing, according to the company's press release.
The new model is designed to "spend more time thinking before they respond," similar to human thought processing and rationalisation. It is capable of performing at the same levels as PhD students, on challenging benchmark tests in physics, chemistry and biology, OpenAI said.
For example, GPT-4o can solve 13% of International Mathematics Olympiad problems correctly, while o1-preview can solve 83%.
OpenAI's newest model caters to those working in scientific fields like math, coding, and physics. If true, and if o1 can truly enhance the productivity of such fields, it can prove to be a game changer for researchers across disciplines.
(Source: OpenAI/company website)
In addition to o1, the company is also releasing the o1-mini model. The smaller version is "faster, cheaper reasoning model that is particularly effective at coding". It is also 80% cheaper than the o1-preview model that has currently been released.
Starting last night, o1-preview became available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users. The smaller o1-mini model will be available in the ChatGPT model picking interface. There is currently a weekly rate limit, with o1 preview getting 30 messages, while o1 mini gets 50.
ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will see the new model roll out to their accounts in the coming week. While OpenAI intends to make o1 mini free to all ChatGPT Free tier users, it hasn't provided a release date yet.