OpenAI Releases GPT-5.2: A Game-Changer For Math, Coding, And Productivity

A number of businesses have commended the capabilities available in GPT-5.2. According to OpenAI, Notion, Box, Shopify, Harvey and Zoom were impressed with its reasoning on a long horizon and tool-calling abilities. Databricks, Hex and Triple Whale appreciated the AI tool’s superiority in data science and document processing. Cognition, Warp, Charlie Labs, JetBrains and Augment Code were happy with its improvements within interactive coding, reviews and debugging.

GPT-5.2 will be available on the ChatGPT Instant, Thinking, and Pro plans beginning today for paid accounts, as well as available today via the API for all developers. On the whole, GPT-5.2 shows remarkable progress in general intelligence, large-context understanding, utilisation of tools and vision capabilities, making it possible to carry out complex tasks effectively compared to all previous models.