OpenAI Partners With Apple Supplier Luxshare To Develop AI Device: All You Need To Know

US tech giant OpenAI has reportedly teamed up with Apple supplier Luxshare to develop a new consumer device, according to The Information, which cited sources familiar with the matter. The product is still in the prototype stage and is expected to be compact and context-aware.

According to the report, the OpenAI device will be built to integrate closely with the company’s advanced AI models. If launched, the device could offer a new way for users to interact with AI. This also means a potential challenge to the role of smartphones and existing consumer tech by providing a fresh alternative to traditional hardware.

Earlier this year, OpenAI acquired hardware startup io Products, founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive. This marked a key $6.5 billion deal. This move highlights OpenAI’s efforts to expand beyond software and enter the consumer hardware market.