OpenAI Outpaces Tech Companies With $1.5 Million Stock Compensation Per Employee: Report

OpenAI is paying staff more than any other tech start-up in recent history, with stock-based compensation averaging about $1.5 million per employee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company employs roughly 4,000 people, and the scale of its equity awards dwarfs what major technology firms disclosed before going public. OpenAI’s average stock-based pay is more than seven times the level Google reported in 2003, a year ahead of its IPO, WSJ reported.

Equilar's analysis found OpenAI’s average compensation is around 34 times higher than the average pay at 18 large technology companies in the year before they floated.

Across major tech IPOs over the past 25 years, stock-based compensation typically accounted for only about 6% of revenue in the year before listing.