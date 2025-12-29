OpenAI Offers Rs 5 Crore For 'Stressful' AI Safety Role — Check Key Details

Wish to work for OpenAI? The ChatGPT creator is looking to hire for the 'Head of Preparedness' role that is aimed at reducing the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Based in San Francisco, the role comes with a listed annual salary of $555,000 (nearly Rs 5 crore), plus equity.

In a post on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said it was a "critical role" that comes at an important time for the company. As AI models are showing significant improvements and capable of doing "many great things," he said, they have "also starting to present some real challenges."

"The potential impact of models on mental health was something we saw a preview of in 2025; we are just now seeing models get so good at computer security they are beginning to find critical vulnerabilities," Altman wrote.

Altman believes we are entering a world where there is need for "more nuanced understanding and measurement of how those capabilities could be abused, and how we can limit those downsides both in our products and in the world, in a way that lets us all enjoy the tremendous benefits."

Altman suggested that it will be a "stressful" role as the one selected will "jump into the deep end pretty much immediately."