OpenAI Offering One Year Of Free ChatGPT GO To Indian Users

In what could be a significant development, OpenAI has announced that it will offer one year of free subscription for ChatGPT Go to all its Indian users, ahead of the country's DevDay Exchange event in the country.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's entry-level premium offering for ChatGPT and currently costs Rs 399 per month. The service was launched a few months ago in order to make more advanced features of ChatGPT accessible to more users.

"Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We're excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools," said Nick Turley, Vice President & Head of ChatGPT.

The offer will be available for a limited promotion period as ChatGPT looks to further increase its user base in the country, especially in the wake of the promising reception it has received for ChatGPT Go.