OpenAI Offering One Year Of Free ChatGPT GO To Indian Users
The offer will be available for a limited promotion period as ChatGPT looks to further increase its user base in the country, especially in the wake of the promising reception it has received.
In what could be a significant development, OpenAI has announced that it will offer one year of free subscription for ChatGPT Go to all its Indian users, ahead of the country's DevDay Exchange event in the country.
ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's entry-level premium offering for ChatGPT and currently costs Rs 399 per month. The service was launched a few months ago in order to make more advanced features of ChatGPT accessible to more users.
"Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We're excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools," said Nick Turley, Vice President & Head of ChatGPT.
What Does ChatGPT Go Offer?
ChatGPT is sort of like a middle ground between ChatGPT free version and ChatGPT premium.
Priced at Rs 399 per month, ChatGPT GO offers some of the enhanced features of ChatGPT Plus for a fraction of the cost.
India was one of the first countries to receive this version and the subscriptions have skyrocketed since.
The biggest moat for ChatGPT GO was the price point, especially compared to ChatGPT Plus, which costs Rs 1,999 per month, but offers higher capabilities and personalisation.
OpenAI's decision to hand free ChatGPT GO to Indian users comes at a time when Perplexity teamed up with Airtel to offer free membership across the telecom network's subscriber base.
With more and more users getting access to cutting edge AI technology for free, it appears both OpenAI and Perplexity are better big on volume rather than value.