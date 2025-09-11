OpenAI Mulls Reporting Suicidal Users To Authorities, Says Sam Altman, Cites 15,000+ Alerts A Week

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is considering a policy change to alert authorities when young users discuss suicide with ChatGPT. In a podcast, Altman said that up to 1,500 people a week might be discussing taking their own life with the chatbot.

In a podcast with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Altman said that OpenAI could start 'calling the authorities' when young users start talking seriously about suicide. Presently, ChatGPT advises users to call suicide hotlines, but Altman thinks it's 'reasonable' to involve authorities in serious cases, especially for underage users.

It is not known which authorities would be called or what information about the users would be shared with them.