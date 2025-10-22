OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: All You Need To Know About New AI-Powered Web Tool
OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new AI-integrated web browser, to make browsing more intelligent and easier.
OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that integrates the company’s popular chatbot with new features. The move is seen as a direct challenge to Google’s long-standing dominance in the browser space.
The announcement came through a livestreamed demo on Oct. 21, following an earlier teaser that showed mysterious browser tabs on a blank white screen.
According to a blog post by OpenAI on Oct. 21, Atlas is now available worldwide on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro and Go users, and in beta for Business users. If enabled by their plan administrator, Enterprise and Edu users can also access it. Versions for Windows, iOS and Android are expected soon.
ChatGPT Built Directly Into The Browser
ChatGPT Atlas features ChatGPT embedded throughout the browsing experience, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant directly without needing to switch tabs or copy content between applications. The integration aims to make browsing more intuitive, efficient and conversational.
Moving Closer To A 'Super-Assistant'
In its blog post, OpenAI said that while search integration in ChatGPT was a widely used feature, a browser is where “all of your work, tools, and context come together.” Atlas is designed to bring users closer to a “true super-assistant,” one that understands their needs and helps them accomplish goals easily within the browser window.
Built-In ChatGPT Memory
A key feature of Atlas is built-in ChatGPT memory, enabling the chatbot to recall information from past interactions. This means conversations can draw from previous chats and details to make future responses more relevant and useful.
However, OpenAI states these browser memories are optional. Users retain full control and can view, archive, or delete their browsing history and associated memories at any time through settings.
Smarter Memory Features
The browser memories allow ChatGPT to understand user habits and revisit useful information. For instance, users can ask the assistant to summarise job listings they viewed earlier or provide industry insights to prepare for interviews. The AI can recall this context on demand, saving time and improving productivity.
Better Agent Mode
Another major upgrade is the Agent Mode, now faster and more capable within the browsing context. The mode enables ChatGPT to research, analyse, automate tasks and plan events or book appointments while users navigate the web. This feature is currently available in preview for Plus, Pro and Business users.
Easy Setup
Getting started with Atlas is easy. Users can download it from https://chatgpt.com/atlas?openaicom_referred=true. Users need to sign in to ChatGPT and import bookmarks, passwords and browsing history from their existing browser for an easy transition.