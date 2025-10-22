OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: All You Need To Know About New AI-Powered Web Tool

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that integrates the company’s popular chatbot with new features. The move is seen as a direct challenge to Google’s long-standing dominance in the browser space.

The announcement came through a livestreamed demo on Oct. 21, following an earlier teaser that showed mysterious browser tabs on a blank white screen.

According to a blog post by OpenAI on Oct. 21, Atlas is now available worldwide on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro and Go users, and in beta for Business users. If enabled by their plan administrator, Enterprise and Edu users can also access it. Versions for Windows, iOS and Android are expected soon.