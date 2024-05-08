OpenAI Is Readying A Search Product To Rival Google, Perplexity

Such a feature would expand on what OpenAI currently offers to some users. ChatGPT can automatically pull up search results online for certain queries — such as the current weather in San Francisco — but the feature is currently limited to those who pay for the chatbot. In some cases, this option also provides citations. But the product can have hiccups: When asked on Sunday, “What did President Biden do this weekend?” it said he was in Delaware. While accurate, it cited a news story from 2023.