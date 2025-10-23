'OpenAI Is Closed, Claude Is Pure Evil': Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Grok Rivals
Elon Musk reacted to a post by an X user that claimed almost all large language models view white people as far less valuable than other racial groups.
Elon Musk took a dig at Grok rivals OpenAI and others for their large language models that one X user alleged have anti-white bias.
"As expected, any given AI company will be the opposite of its name: OpenAI is closed, Stability is unstable, MidJourney isn’t mid, Anthropic is misanthropic," Musk said on his social media platform X.
He called Claude, a series of LLMs developed by Anthropic, "pure evil". The company was founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI executives and researchers.
Stability AI is a UK-based artificial intelligence company, best known for its text-to-image model Stable Diffusion. The company creates models for generating images, video, 3D, and audio, and also offers professional tools and enterprise solutions for businesses to build creative content. The platform is used for marketing, media, gaming, and design.
Midjourney AI is used to create high-quality, artistic images from text descriptions called prompts. It is used by artists, designers, and creators to visualize ideas, produce concept art, and generate unique graphics without traditional artistic skills.
As expected, any given AI company will be the opposite of its name:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2025
OpenAI is closed
Stability is unstable
MidJourney isnât mid
Anthropic is misanthropic
Claude is pure evil. https://t.co/4b0BwLnTed
Anti-White Bias
Elon Musk reacted to a post by an X user named 'arctotherium' that claimed almost all large language models view white people as far less valuable than other racial groups. "Some models view South Asians as more valuable than other nonwhites, others are more egalitarian across nonwhites."
He cited a February 2025 study published by the Center for AI Safety which allegedly showed that GPT-4o values Nigerians about 20 times more highly than Americans.
"Almost all models view men as much less valuable than women, though whether women or non-binaries are more highly valued varies by model," the user said.
"The only model I found that was actually ~egalitarian over race, sex, and immigration status (not viewing whites, men, Americans/ICE agents as less valuable) was Grok 4 Fast. I was surprised and impressed, because I think this was intentional. Kudos to Musk and xAI," the user posted.
Musk frequently takes aim at rival AI companies while promoting Grok as the most authentic and advanced platform. He also regularly shares conspiracy theories that have racial undertones.