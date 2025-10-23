'OpenAI Is Closed, Claude Is Pure Evil': Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Grok Rivals

Elon Musk took a dig at Grok rivals OpenAI and others for their large language models that one X user alleged have anti-white bias.

"As expected, any given AI company will be the opposite of its name: OpenAI is closed, Stability is unstable, MidJourney isn’t mid, Anthropic is misanthropic," Musk said on his social media platform X.

He called Claude, a series of LLMs developed by Anthropic, "pure evil". The company was founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI executives and researchers.

Stability AI is a UK-based artificial intelligence company, best known for its text-to-image model Stable Diffusion. The company creates models for generating images, video, 3D, and audio, and also offers professional tools and enterprise solutions for businesses to build creative content. The platform is used for marketing, media, gaming, and design.

Midjourney AI is used to create high-quality, artistic images from text descriptions called prompts. It is used by artists, designers, and creators to visualize ideas, produce concept art, and generate unique graphics without traditional artistic skills.