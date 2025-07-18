Business NewsTechnologyOpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Agent — It Can Think, Plan, And Act For Users
ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Agent — It Can Think, Plan, And Act For Users

“ChatGPT can now do work for you using its own computer, handling complex tasks from start to finish,” OpenAI said.

18 Jul 2025, 05:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ChatGPT can now do a lot more than just simply answering the questions asked by the users.</p></div>
ChatGPT can now do a lot more than just simply answering the questions asked by the users.

OpenAI has launched a powerful upgrade to ChatGPT, introducing an agent that can independently think, plan and act using built-in tools.

“ChatGPT can now do work for you using its own computer, handling complex tasks from start to finish,” the leading AI firm revealed in its new blog post.

With the new AI agent, ChatGPT can now do a lot more than just simply answering the questions asked by users. Users can ask the AI bot to plan meals, book items online, or summarise meetings, offering a better experience to ChatGPT users.

“ChatGPT will intelligently navigate websites, filter results, prompt you to log in securely when needed, run code, conduct analysis, and even deliver editable slideshows and spreadsheets that summarise its findings,” OpenAI explained.

ChatGPT’s newer abilities to think, plan and act have been made possible with the help of a new unified system. According to OpenAI, it combines the power of earlier tools: web browsing, research skills, and smart conversation.

ALSO READ

How Upcoming WhatsApp ‘Threaded Message Replies’ For iOS Will Be Big Boon For Group Chats
Opinion
How Upcoming WhatsApp ‘Threaded Message Replies’ For iOS Will Be Big Boon For Group Chats
Read More

How Will ChatGPT Agent Run These Tasks?

For this new upgrade, ChatGPT would use its own “virtual” computer to present its output based on users’ instructions.

“ChatGPT carries out these tasks using its own virtual computer, fluidly shifting between reasoning and action to handle complex workflows from start to finish, all based on your instructions,” OpenAI said.

The global AI giant also said that the new upgrade comes with enhanced control measures to keep users in charge. ChatGPT will always ask for permission before taking any significant action. Moreover, the users will have complete control when they want to stop, pause or take over at any time.

“Starting today, Pro, Plus, and Team users can activate ChatGPT’s new agentic capabilities directly through the tools dropdown from the composer by selecting ‘agent mode’ at any point in any conversation,” OpenAI added.

The newly launched upgrade is still in its nascent stage. OpenAI said that it would keep adding significant improvements to the agent to make it more powerful over time.

ALSO READ

OpenAI To Launch Web Browser To Compete With Google Chrome: Report
Opinion
OpenAI To Launch Web Browser To Compete With Google Chrome: Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT