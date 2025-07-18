OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Agent — It Can Think, Plan, And Act For Users

OpenAI has launched a powerful upgrade to ChatGPT, introducing an agent that can independently think, plan and act using built-in tools.

“ChatGPT can now do work for you using its own computer, handling complex tasks from start to finish,” the leading AI firm revealed in its new blog post.

With the new AI agent, ChatGPT can now do a lot more than just simply answering the questions asked by users. Users can ask the AI bot to plan meals, book items online, or summarise meetings, offering a better experience to ChatGPT users.

“ChatGPT will intelligently navigate websites, filter results, prompt you to log in securely when needed, run code, conduct analysis, and even deliver editable slideshows and spreadsheets that summarise its findings,” OpenAI explained.

ChatGPT’s newer abilities to think, plan and act have been made possible with the help of a new unified system. According to OpenAI, it combines the power of earlier tools: web browsing, research skills, and smart conversation.