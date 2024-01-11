OpenAI In Talks With CNN, Fox And Time To License Content

OpenAI told Bloomberg News last week that it’s talking to dozens of publishers about licensing deals, but did not cite specific companies. These partnerships are key to OpenAI’s future as it’s balancing the need for updated, accurate data to develop its models with public scrutiny about where that data is sourced from. One of the companies the AI startup had been in talks with, the New York Times, sued OpenAI and Microsoft late last month for using the publication’s articles without permission.