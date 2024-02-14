OpenAI Gives ChatGPT The Ability To Remember Facts From Your Chats

OpenAI will initially make the features available to hundreds of thousands of free and paid ChatGPT users, with plans to review feedback before rolling it out more widely, the company told Bloomberg News. The new memory feature marks OpenAI’s latest attempt to make its most well-known product more useful — and personalized — for its 100 million weekly users as the startup faces a growing list of rivals offering comparable chatbots. While building up a more detailed history for each user could create new privacy concerns, it’s also an effective way for internet companies to tailor each person’s experience and lock in customers. OpenAI previously gave people the ability to provide custom instructions to ChatGPT to avoid making users repeat their preferences in each chat, but the new feature goes beyond that.